Saros made 31 saves in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Kings.

The Kings scored in bunches -- they snagged four between the first and second to go up 4-1, and then put two more behind Saros in 23 seconds in the last minute of play. Saros has lost both games he's started this season and he's allowed 10 goals. It's early, so don't panic. But we do want to see more for the heir apparent to Pekka Rinne.