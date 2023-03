Saros stopped 26 goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Rangers.

Saros entered the game 9:09 into the first period after Kevin Lankinen allowed four goals on five shots. Saros allowed another two goals in the opening frame before settling down and holding New York to one goal over the final two periods. Saros is 26-19-7 with a .917 save percentage this season. He'll likely be back in net Tuesday when the Predators take on the Sabres.