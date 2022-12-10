Saros stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

Saros surrendered two of those three goals during the Senators' power plays. This was his second straight loss and the third consecutive game where Saros allowed at least three goals. The 27-year-old dropped to 9-8-2 with a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage in 19 games this season.