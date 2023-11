Saros stopped 35 of 38 shots in the Predators' 4-2 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

Saros was the busier of the two netminders, facing over twice as many shots as Jacob Markstrom. He was unable to hold onto an early 2-0 lead, giving up three unanswered goals to take the loss in this contest. This loss marks the Finnish netminder's third loss in his last four games while allowing at least three goals in all of those losses. Thursday against Winnipeg marks the next potential start for Saros.