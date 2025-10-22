Saros stopped 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Saros' strong start to the season is quickly fading, as he's allowed 12 goals on 87 shots over his last three games, going 0-2-1 in that span. The Ducks got the better of him with a three-goal second period Tuesday that ended up deciding the game. Saros is at 2-2-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .906 save percentage across his six starts this season. The Predators' next game is at home Thursday versus the Canucks.