Saros made 28 on 32 shots saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Saros recorded a sub-.900 single-game save percentage for the third time in the past four, with all four goals against him coming at even strength. His season save mark is still hovering below .900, making Saros tough to trust when he's called upon to spell Pekka Rinne, who has struggled himself of late.