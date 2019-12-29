Saros was pulled Saturday at the 9:04 mark of the first period after allowing three goals on eight shots by the Penguins.

Oh boy, it was ugly. The Pens scored at the 0:32 mark and again just 1:05 in. The Preds had seen enough when the third goal went in at the 9:04 mark. Saros is supposed to be the goalie of the future in Nashville, but his game has been atrocious this season. He's 5-7-3 in 16 starts with a 3.22 GAA and .890 save percentage. Sit Saros. Do not take a chance.