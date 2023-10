Saros will guard the home net Saturday against the Sharks, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a strong outing versus the Rangers, allowing just one goal on 24 shots in a winning effort. The 28-year-old netminder has started all five of Nashville's games so far this year, going 2-3-0 with a .902 save percentage. Saros will take on a winless Sharks team that's scored just six goals in their first four games.