Saros stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Sabres.

After his six-game winning streak ended in an overtime loss to Montreal in his last outing Tuesday, Saros got back on track Thursday, holding Buffalo to a Bowen Byram goal in the first period and an Owen Power tally in the third. The 28-year-old Saros improves to 27-21-3 with a .907 save percentage and 2.83 GAA on the season. He could be back between the pipes Saturday on the road versus the Blue Jackets.