Saros made 18 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

The 29-year-old netminder gave up a goal in each period, but Nashville gave Saros more than enough offensive support to secure the victory. Saros has alternated wins and losses over his last six starts, allowing five goals on 76 shots in the wins and an ugly 16 goals on 90 shots in the losses as he struggles to produce consistent results behind a banged-up Predators blue line that's missing Roman Josi (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and promising rookie Adam Wilsby (upper body).