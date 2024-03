Saros turned aside 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

He took a shutout into the third period before Winnipeg finally solved him, but Nashville had already handed Saros a 4-0 lead by that point. The 28-year-old netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss in 10 straight starts, going 8-0-2 with a sizzling 1.99 GAA and .932 save percentage over that stretch as the Predators surge toward the playoffs.