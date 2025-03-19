Saros stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Saros has dropped his last two starts, and just when he was showing signs of being a dependable netminder, he's found himself struggling lately. Saros has given up multiple goals in each of his last six appearances, a span in which he's gone 3-3-0 with a 3.36 GAA and a subpar .862 save percentage.