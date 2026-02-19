default-cbs-image
Saros stopped 21 of 23 shots in Finland's 3-2 overtime win over Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Saros was beaten twice in the first period, with both goals coming on a 1:26 span, but he was excellent the rest of the way. Saros is expected to remain the starter in a tough matchup against Canada on Friday.

