Predators' Juuse Saros: Beaten twice but earns OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros stopped 21 of 23 shots in Finland's 3-2 overtime win over Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Saros was beaten twice in the first period, with both goals coming on a 1:26 span, but he was excellent the rest of the way. Saros is expected to remain the starter in a tough matchup against Canada on Friday.
