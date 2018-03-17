Predators' Juuse Saros: Beats Avalanche
Saros allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.
In just his fifth start over the last month, Saros continued to look sharp, winning his third game in his last four appearances. He owns a .928 save percentage during that four-game stretch. With the Predators clinching a playoff spot Friday, Saros could see more work the rest of the season, and if he does, he is a solid streaming option.
