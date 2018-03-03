Predators' Juuse Saros: Beats Canucks
Saros allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Canucks on Friday.
Friday night was about the exact opposite of how Saros' season has gone through the first five months. In 17 games coming into Friday, he owned a .926 save percentage yet just a 6-5-5 record. Saros posted a save percentage below .900 versus the Canucks but captured a rather rare victory.
