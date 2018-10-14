Saros made 20 saves in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Saros has the Isles' number this season -- both of his wins have come against the New Yorkers. He remains an above-average fantasy backup because of his potential to play a substantial number of games in support of Pekka Rinne. Stash him. Saros plays behind an elite defence, so his value will be high whenever he's in the net.

