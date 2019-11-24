Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 4-2 win over the Blues on Saturday.

The Predators did a good job of keeping the puck away from Saros, firing 42 shots against Blues netminder Jordan Binnington. Saros won his first game since Oct. 26, a span of six appearances (three starts). The Finnish netminder improved to 2-5-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .891 save percentage. These two teams meet again Monday in Nashville, but Pekka Rinne will likely get the nod from coach Peter Laviolette for that contest.