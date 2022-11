Saros allowed one goal on 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win against the Rangers.

Saros bounced back after allowing 13 goals over his previous three games. He's 4-6-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .900 save percentage in 11 games. The start of the season was well below his normal standards, but perhaps he'll be able to build off his strong performance against New York.