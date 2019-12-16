Saros will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Saros will take the first game of the Predators' back-to-back, despite having posted a 1-2-1 record and .896 save percentage in his last four outings. The Finn's continued struggles would normally see him relegated to a diminished role were it not for the fact that No. 1 Pekka Rinne is sporting a career-worst .893 save percentage. If both netminders continue to struggle, the club may have to consider looking to AHL Milwaukee's Troy Grosenick, who is 10-2-2 with a .925 save percentage in 15 minor-league outings.