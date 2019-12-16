Predators' Juuse Saros: Between pipes against Rangers
Saros will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Saros will take the first game of the Predators' back-to-back, despite having posted a 1-2-1 record and .896 save percentage in his last four outings. The Finn's continued struggles would normally see him relegated to a diminished role were it not for the fact that No. 1 Pekka Rinne is sporting a career-worst .893 save percentage. If both netminders continue to struggle, the club may have to consider looking to AHL Milwaukee's Troy Grosenick, who is 10-2-2 with a .925 save percentage in 15 minor-league outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.