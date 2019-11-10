Predators' Juuse Saros: Between pipes in San Jose
Saros led the Predators onto the ice, indicating he will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Sharks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
This will be Saros' seventh appearance of the year. He's struggled so far, with a 1-4-0 record, a 3.98 GAA and an .876 save percentage. The Sharks three goals per game in their last five outings, so this could be a rough night for the Finnish netminder.
