Saros will guard the home crease versus the Kings on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will make his 10th start of the season Monday -- the Finnish netminder is 3-5-1 with a .900 save percentage and 2.92 GAA through nine appearances. The 29-year-old is 3-1-1 over his last five outings after starting the campaign with an 0-4-0 record. Saros will face a Los Angeles club that ranks 13th in the league with 3.25 goals per game through 12 contests.