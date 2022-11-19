Saros will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Lightning, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has won his past three outings, including a 29-save performance in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Islanders. He has a 6-6-1 record this year with a 3.10 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Saros has a mark of 3-4-1 versus Tampa Bay in his career, allowing 28 goals on 234 shots.
