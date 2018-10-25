Saros will tend the twine for Thursday's road matchup with New Jersey, Leo Scaglione Jr of the New York Hockey Journal reports.

Saros figures to see the bulk of the starts for the duration of Pekka Rinne's (undisclosed) absence. The 23-year-old Finn has earned his opportunity after posting a 4-1-0 record with one shutout, a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in his five appearances this season.