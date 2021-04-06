Saros will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has been simply amazing since returning from injury, as he's allowed nine goals over his last eight starts while putting up a .968 save percentage. Two of those games were wins over the Red Wings when he allowed just one goal on 51 shots. Saros is a safe fantasy option Tuesday.
