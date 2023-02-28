Saros will patrol the blue paint at home versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros enters Tuesday's tilt riding a three-game winning streak during which he gave up eight goals on 90 shots (.911 save percentage). It's definitely been a down year for the netminder thus far considering he is currently sporting a career-worst 2.80 GAA and has just one shutout. Still, Saros' numbers are more than good enough to keep him cemented as the No. 1 option in Nashville over Kevin Lankinen.