Saros will post up in the road net for Tuesday night's clash with the Sharks, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette will send Saros to the cage after Pekka Rinne suffered a shootout loss to the Ducks for the first half of the back-to-back set Monday night. Saros has allowed seven goals on 55 shots (.873) while his team's been shorthanded this season -- this is a bit discouraging when viewed as an isolated metric, but the Predators are a disciplined team and only four teams have averaged fewer penalty minutes than Nashville's eight-spot. Saros will now prepare to face a Sharks team that ranks 15th in the league in scoring (3.25 goals per game) at the Shark Tank.