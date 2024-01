Saros made 21 saves in Tuesday's 3-0 shutout win over the Blackhawks.

It was a much-needed performance from Saros, who'd allowed 10 goals on 42 shots in his previous two starts. It's the second shutout of the year for the 28-year-old Saros, as he improves to 16-13-1 with a .904 save percentage and 2.91 GAA on the campaign. He'll likely be back in action Thursday for a home matchup with the Flames.