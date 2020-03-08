Predators' Juuse Saros: Blanks Stars again
Saros turned aside all 37 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Stars.
After shutting out Dallas on Thursday back in Nashville, Saros headed into the Stars' building and did it again. It was his career-high fourth SO of the season, reinforcing the 24-year-old's firm grasp on the Preds' No. 1 job. On the season, Saros now has a 2.72 GAA and .913 save percentage.
