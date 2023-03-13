Saros stopped 33 of 37 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

The Predators were nursing a two-goal lead late in the third period, but Saros gave up a pair of tallies while the Ducks had their goalie pulled. The 27-year-old shook it off and ended up a winner anyway after Thomas Novak tallied his second goal of the game at 1:12 of the extra session. This was the first since since Feb. 21 that Saros allowed more than three goals. He's now at 25-18-6 with a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 49 starts. The Predators return home for the next three games, beginning with Tuesday's tilt with the Red Wings.