Saros stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Saros was brilliant, though he gave up the opening tally on a shot tipped in by Jean-Gabriel Pageau with eight minutes left in the third period. The Predators rallied after that, scoring three times over the last five minutes for the win. Saros has two wins in his last seven games, a span that has seen him allow five goals in four of those contests. For the season, Saros has 17-15-1 record with a 3.02 GAA and a .901 save percentage, pedestrian numbers for a goalie with his strong history. He'll likely be in goal versus the Golden Knights on Monday.