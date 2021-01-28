Saros stopped 29 of 30 shots Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout win over Chicago.

After back to back losses over which he allowed eight goals, Saros tightened things up against the Blackhawks, giving up just a rebound goal to Ryan Carpenter midway through the third period. Saros got a little help from his goal post in overtime but denied all three Chicago shooters -- Dominik Kublik, Patrick Kane and Mattias Janmark -- during the shootout. The 25-year-old is 3-2-0 on the season with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage.