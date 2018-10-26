Predators' Juuse Saros: Bounces back with win
Saros stopped 33 of 36 shots Tuesday and came away with a 4-3 overtime win versus the Devils.
Saros is now 5-1 on the season and wasted little time getting back into the win column after suffering his first taste of defeat Tuesday against San Jose. With Pekka Rinne (undisclosed) on the shelf for the next little while, Saros' workload is sure to be heavy in nature and that alone makes him an intriguing plug-and-play option for the foreseeable future.
