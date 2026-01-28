Saros made 25 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston.

The Predators never led in the game, rallying from a 2-0 deficit late in the second period just to force OT, and Saros had little chance on David Pastrnak's winner just 15 seconds into the extra frame. The veteran netminder has given up at least three goals in six straight outings, posting a shaky 3.69 GAA and .887 save percentage over that stretch but still coming away with a 3-2-1 record.