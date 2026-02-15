Saros made 15 saves Saturday in Team Finland's 11-0 win over Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Saros had backstopped Finland to a 4-1 win over Sweden on Friday. Finland is now in a strong position to earn the wild card with a plus-11 goal differential, and that would mean a bye to the quarterfinals. That's great news for Saros, who has played 178:49 in the tournament -- that's the most of any netminder. He's 2-1-0 with a 1.34 GAA and .946 save percentage in three games started.