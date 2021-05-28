Saros allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6.

Saros wasn't able to protect a 3-1 lead, as the Hurricanes pushed harder on offense in the third period and got an equalizer on a Dougie Hamilton goal. In overtime, Sebastian Aho tipped the decisive goal past Saros, which eliminated the Predators from the playoffs. The Finnish goalie ended the playoffs with 20 goals allowed on 251 shots -- a .920 save percentage -- in six games. After a strong regular season, the 26-year-old will likely enter 2021-22 as the Predators' primary goalie.