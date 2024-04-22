Saros stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Saros had a 2-1 lead to work with to begin the third period, but he gave up goals to Quinn Hughes and Dakota Joshua in a span of 12 seconds. The Predators didn't recover from that, sending Saros to his third loss in his last four outings. The 29-year-old had his worst numbers as an NHL regular with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 64 outings this season, though he still went 35-24-5. The Predators will likely roll with Saros throughout the postseason despite his lackluster play of late.