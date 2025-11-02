default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Saros made 33 saves in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Saros has started 11 of Nashville's first 13 games, and he's 5-4-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage in that span. This heavy workload may catch up to Saros at some point, but the team's confidence in Justus Annunen could increase before that happens.

More News