Saros made 33 saves in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Saros has started 11 of Nashville's first 13 games, and he's 5-4-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage in that span. This heavy workload may catch up to Saros at some point, but the team's confidence in Justus Annunen could increase before that happens.