Saros yielded four goals on six shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

There's no sugarcoating this performance -- Saros and the Predators as a whole were simply bad in this contest, especially in the first period. The Kraken eased up over the final 40 minutes, with Kevin Lankinen stopping all 13 shots he faced in the relief outing. Saros has lost three of his last four starts and is now 3-6-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 10 outings. It won't get any easier if he starts Thursday in Colorado, so fantasy managers may want to consider other options with the 27-year-old struggling.