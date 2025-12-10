Saros stopped 39 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Cale Makar's power-play goal with eight seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime, but Saros was perfect there and in the shootout to get a hard-earned win. He's won four of his last five outings, though he has given up 14 goals on 166 shots in that span. The 30-year-old is at 10-10-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 23 starts this season, but he's starting to trend in the right direction. Saros would have a more favorable matchup if he starts versus the Blues on Thursday.