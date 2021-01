Tuesday's matchup between the Predators and Hurricanes has been postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

At this time, the reschedule date hasn't been announced, though the two club's play again in mid-April. Saros and the Predators will look to a clash with the Dallas Stars, who will be starting their campaign Friday.