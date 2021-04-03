Saros turned aside all 41 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

The Preds were outshot 41-21 on the afternoon, but Saros stood on his head and not only collected the win but his second shutout of the season. The 25-year-old is 6-2-0 since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-March and seizing the starting job for Nashville, and on the year Saros has a strong 2.27 GAA and .928 save percentage.