Saros turned aside 25 of 27 shots faced during Tuesday's 7-2 rout at home against the Capitals.

Saros continued his hot streak with his third win over the last four starts. The Finnish netminder could continue to eat into Pekka Rinne's workload if he continues to play well, so consider stashing him on your bench if in need of goaltending help.

