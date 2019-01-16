Predators' Juuse Saros: Coasts to win Tuesday
Saros turned aside 25 of 27 shots faced during Tuesday's 7-2 rout at home against the Capitals.
Saros continued his hot streak with his third win over the last four starts. The Finnish netminder could continue to eat into Pekka Rinne's workload if he continues to play well, so consider stashing him on your bench if in need of goaltending help.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starts versus Capitals•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Effective in relief Sunday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Shakes off illness•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Unavailable against Columbus•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Stifles Habs in win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets road start in Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...