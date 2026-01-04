Saros stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

The Predators had the better of the play in this close game, and Saros made sure the Flames didn't get too opportunistic. His effort was rewarded when Nicolas Hague scored the decisive goal with 29 seconds left in the third period. Saros has alternated wins and losses over his last five games and is up to 16-13-3 with a 2.93 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 32 starts this season. The Predators' seven-game road trip ends with a tough matchup versus the Oilers on Tuesday.