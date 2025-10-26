Saros stopped 36 of 40 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Saros has won two games in a row, though Saturday's performance was the third time in four starts he's allowed four or more goals. The 30-year-old wasn't all that sharp in the nine-round shootout either, giving up three tallies during that part of the game. He's now 4-2-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .909 save percentage over eight starts this season. The Predators are likely to roll out Justus Annunen to handle the second half of a back-to-back when they host the Stars on Sunday.