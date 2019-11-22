Predators' Juuse Saros: Comes off bench for mop-up duty
Saros stopped all five shots he faced in relief of starter Pekke Rinne in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Vancouver.
Saros entered the game to start the period with the Predators already trailing 5-2 thanks to five Vancouver power-play goals. The Canucks eventually added an empty-netter but did not put anything past Saros during the period. Saros has now relieved Rinne in three of the latter's last four starts and may see a few additional starts while Rinne works through his slump.
