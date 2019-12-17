Predators' Juuse Saros: Comes up big in MSG
Saros turned aside 39 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
He was particularly sharp -- and a little lucky, too -- late in the first period and early in the second when the score was still tied 1-1, before the Preds were able to pull away. Saros only has five wins on the year, but four of them have come in his last seven starts -- a stretch during which he's posted a 2.54 GAA and .913 save percentage.
