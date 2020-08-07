Saros stopped 30 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

With Nashville facing elimination, Saros came out a little flat -- his awkward puck-handling led directly to Phil Kessel's goal early in the second period that made it 2-0 -- but got stronger as the game went on and gave the Preds a chance to get back in it. Unfortunately, the puck didn't bounce their way in OT. Saros moved past franchise legend Pekka Rinne on the depth chart this year, and despite an up-and-down showing in the playoffs, the 25-year-old will likely head into next season as Nashville's No. 1 netminder.