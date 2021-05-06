Saros stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Saros seemed headed for a second consecutive win over Columbus and his fifth in the last six games overall after the Predators took a 2-1 lead late in the second period, but the Blue Jackets responded with the tying goal late in the middle frame and added another against Saros in the third before finishing it off with a last-second empty-netter. Despite this setback, Saros should continue to man the crease dwon the stretch as the Predators try to wrap up a playoff spot.