Saros stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Canucks in Game 6.

Saros was excellent, going save for save with Arturs Silovs for nearly the whole game. Pius Suter had the breakthrough for the Canucks with 1:39 left in the third period, and that goal was the one to end the Predators' season. Despite a 2-4 record in the playoffs, Saros allowed just 12 goals on 120 shots over six contests, with Friday marking the first time he'd faced more than 21 shots in a game all series. The Finnish goalie is under contract for one more season at a $5 million cap hit, so it's possible his name could swirl in trade rumors if the Predators opt to shake things up.