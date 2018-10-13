Saros will defend the home net from the Islanders on Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros stopped 26 of 29 shots to emerge victorious in his road start against this Islanders team in his season debut last Saturday, so it makes sense that he'd be rolled out here, especially since he's had two games off for rest. Consider following suit and plugging in Nashville's 2013 fourth-round (99th overall) pick on a heavy 14-game slate.